Actor Who ‘Died’ Having Surgery to Look Korean Might Have Been AI
FAKE NEWS?
Breathless reports about a 22-year-old Canadian actor who supposedly died after a string of plastic surgeries to look like a K-pop star may turn out to have been fooled by an artificial intelligence-related hoax, according to Al Jazeera. Saint Von Colucci was reported to have died last weekend from complications relating to a procedure that would help him look more like Jimin from BTS for a role in a drama series. Evidence analyzed by Al Jazeera now shows that Von Colucci’s life story appears to have been fabricated with images of him made using AI software. His story came to international attention this week after a press release about his untimely death was put out by a company called HYPE Public Relations, but the hospital mentioned in the release doesn’t exist and the company’s website was set up just a few weeks before Von Colucci’s purported death. When contacted for comment, HYPE didn’t answer calls from Al Jazeera but later sent a text saying: “Wtf do u want.”