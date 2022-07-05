Two Top Cabinet Ministers Resign in Major Blow to Boris Johnson’s Admin
‘LOST MY CONFIDENCE’
Two key senior officials in U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration are calling it quits. Sajid Javid, health secretary, and Rishi Sunak, treasury chief, submitted their resignation letters almost simultaneously Tuesday. Johnson recently came under fire for his appointment of accused sexual predator Chris Pincher to a senior post. Javid sent his letter first, tweeting it out and saying he can “no longer continue in good conscience.” He said that despite not always being the most popular, the conservative party has long acted in the country’s best interest. Under Johnson, however, Javid wrote that this is no longer. Sunak’s letter took a similar tone and acknowledged that this could be his final ministerial position. Though he said he often disagreed with Johnson in private, Sunak continued to support him publicly. “I firmly believe the public are [sic] ready to hear the truth,” Sunak wrote.