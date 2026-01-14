Ethan Browne, the elder son of the singer Jackson Browne, died accidentally after taking a cocktail of drugs. The 52-year-old actor and model died due to the effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and lidocaine, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said on Tuesday, ruling his death last November accidental. Ethan’s mother, actress and model Phyllis Major, took her own life in 1976, aged 30, after overdosing on barbiturates. Jackson Browne, 77, co-wrote the Eagles’ 1972 hit “Take It Easy” before launching a successful solo career with hits including “Somebody’s Baby” and “Running on Empty”. He announced his son’s death on Facebook on Nov. 26 after he was found unresponsive in his home. Ethan was an actor and model who appeared in the 2004 film Raising Helen, as well as the 1995 crime thriller Hackers and the TV series Birds of Prey. He was also a father. In 2022, Jackson praised Ethan’s parenting skills, saying in an interview with Tru Rock Revival, “Ethan is a great father. He’s a great son, a great man. I love seeing him with his kids. When I see him in his movies, modeling, with his daughter, and being such a great dad, it makes me very proud. It makes me feel I’ve done something really right in my life.”
The company behind luxury brands Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and Bergdorf Goodman filed for bankruptcy after failing to make interest payments. Saks Global filed for Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday after missing a $100 million interest payment on Dec. 30, in connection with the $2.65 billion purchase of Neiman Marcus in 2024. In a press release, the firm struck an upbeat tone, saying it had secured “a financing commitment of approximately $1.75 billion,” which would “provide ample liquidity to fund Saks Global’s operations and turnaround initiatives.” Its stores will remain open and commitments honored to customers, vendors, and staff. “They borrowed a lot more money than they should have for a company that isn’t growing—it’s a slow-melting ice cube,” Tim Hynes, the global head of credit research at Debtwire, told the Washington Post, referring to the Neiman Marcus deal. Saks said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, who was chief executive at Neiman Marcus when it was sold, will replace Richard Baker as CEO, effective immediately.
Former Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has died at 59, his family said in a statement. “Best known as Arizona’s 26th Attorney General, a state and federal prosecutor, and champion of justice, he will forever be remembered and cherished by us as a beloved father, husband, son, and brother‚” the statement read in part. A cause of death was not provided. Brnovich, who was the state’s top lawyer from 2015 to 2023, refuted President Donald Trump’s voter fraud claims after he lost the state of Arizona to Joe Biden by more than 10,000 votes. Brnovich had originally been highly critical of Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the election in Arizona. He later shifted his stance, however, and wouldn’t rule out that the election was not stolen during an interview with Jon Stewart, as he ran an unsuccessful campaign for Senate in 2022. Brnovich was most recently nominated by Trump in March to be the next U.S. ambassador to Serbia, but the nomination was pulled in October.
The West Wing star Timothy Busfield, 68, turned himself in to authorities after the U.S. Marshals Service was deployed to find him over child sex abuse charges. Busfield surrendered to authorities in New Mexico on Tuesday, TMZ reported. It came after a warrant was issued for his arrest by Albuquerque authorities on Friday on two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse. New Mexico police and U.S. Marshals then began a search for the actor. A criminal complaint claims two young actors, boys aged 7 and 8, were working on the set of The Cleaning Lady, according to the Associated Press. It alleged the show’s director, Busfield, inappropriately touched them. Both boys stated that Busfield inappropriately touched them, and one of the young boys specified that Busfield touched private areas in various instances over his clothing. The children stated that the alleged abuse took place between 2022 and 2024. Busfield firmly denied the allegations Tuesday, claiming he was ready to “confront these lies.” The Field of Dreams and Thirtysomething star told his lawyer hours before he turned himself in that “I did not do anything to those little boys,” according to recordings released by TMZ. Stanton Stein, a civil lawyer for Busfield, told The New York Times, “He is innocent and is determined to clear his name.” He also explained that his client traveled across the country “to confront these false and deeply troubling allegations” before New Mexico officials.
The successful capture of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro—and, of course, Trump’s own starring role in the operation—has re-centered the White House. “It’s a new chapter,” one Trump insider explained, accepting that the no-foreign-wars White House and the geographically challenged president have entered their imperial phase. “We have a big stick,” Trump has been saying. “Nobody knows how we’re going to use it. We’re freaking everybody out. I’m unpredictable. I might do it. I might not do it. Nobody knows.” This, then, is the theory: By ramping up threats toward nations that would have no defense against U.S. military or economic power, they will willingly offer concessions and genuflection. In this, Trump gets to claim victory—a constant stream of victories, he foresees. It is a new foreign policy paradigm—not an existential face-off between superpowers, and that unsatisfying stasis, but superpower versus no power. Hence, Greenland. “Why?”—the United States already has a carte blanche military treaty and open invitation to exploit mineral resources—has quickly become “Why not?” With virtually no risk to American lives (or equipment, which Trump seems particularly focused on), and just some posturing and pronouncements, some “ownership” deal will be struck.
Award-show aficionados may have noticed that Kate Hudson looked pretty upset that she didn’t win the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy. (Rose Byrne won for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, and in her speech, she clarified, jokingly, that she didn’t sing.) Hudson has been a bit of a lightning rod, after her performance as one half of a Neil Diamond tribute duo in Song Song Blue also got her nominated for an Actor Award (the atrocious new name for the SAG Awards). But here’s the thing: People shouldn’t be surprised, because she is that good. There’s a scene with Hugh Jackman near the end of the film where she has an epiphany about what she wants to do in her life that will take your breath away. Click through to Substack for the full, impassioned case on why Hudson has earned her place among this year’s Best Actress contenders, and should be nominated for her first Oscar since Almost Famous, 25 years ago.
Civil Rights icon Claudette Colvin has died at the age of 86. The Claudette Colvin Foundation confirmed her death on Tuesday afternoon, writing, “To us, she was more than a historical figure. She was the heart of our family, wise, resilient, and grounded in faith.” On March 2, 1955, in Montgomery, Alabama, pregnant 15-year-old Colvin refused to give up her seat to a white woman on a segregated bus. The event happened nine months before Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery bus, sparking the bus boycott. Rosa Parks said at the time of Colvin’s pregnancy, “If the white press got hold of that information, they would have a field day. They’d call her a bad girl, and her case wouldn’t have a chance.” Colvin was one of four plaintiffs in Browder v. Gayle, which challenged bus segregation in Alabama. The United States District Court for the Middle District of Alabama ruled the segregation unconstitutional. Colvin moved from Alabama to New York City in 1958, and worked as a nurse at a nursing home in Manhattan in 1969.
A far-right Republican running for governor has proposed a 50 percent “sin tax” on the income of OnlyFans models. James Fishback, 31, outlined the proposal in a Monday interview with extreme right-wing YouTube channel NXR Studios. “If you are an OnlyFans model and you reside in Florida, get ready to pay 50 percent of your income to the state. It is called a sin tax because it’s a sin,” said Fishback, who is aligned with the far-right “groyper” movement and counts Nick Fuentes and Tucker Carlson as supporters. “If you are a so-called OnlyFans creator in Florida, you are going to pay 50 percent to the state on whatever you so-called earn via that online degeneracy platform,” he added. On X, he specifically called out OnlyFans model Sophie Rain as a target of his proposal. Rain went viral in October for claiming she made $83 million on the platform despite never posting nude content. Fishback, the CEO of investment firm Azoria Partners, announced his run for governor in November 2025, despite having no political experience. He previously pitched himself to President Donald Trump’s circle to Novemberernors, saying he was a fierce supporter of the president and would be his “bulldog,” sources told ABC News. He was passed over for the job and began taking shots at Trump after the president endorsed Rep. Byron Donalds over him in the gubernatorial race. He trails Donalds in the GOP primary by 70 points among voters aware that Trump endorsed his rival.
Chipotle has distanced itself from billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman after he publicly supported a fundraiser for the ICE agent who fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis. In response to the mounting backlash to its former majority shareholder’s $10,000 donation, the restaurant chain wrote on Threads, “Bill Ackman is not affiliated with Chipotle.” Ackman, who has been a vocal supporter of the Trump administration, confirmed on X that he donated the money to ICE agent Jonathan Ross’s GoFundMe. In his post, Ackman called slain mom Renee Nicole Good a protester “whose actions in a split second led to her death,” while simultaneously praising Ross, saying the agent was “doing his best to do his job.” The donation sparked online criticism, including calls for a boycott of Chipotle, where Ackman served as a major shareholder of the company from 2016 until fully divesting his shares in November.
A 72-year-old passenger collapsed mid-flight from Amsterdam to Hong Kong and was pronounced dead “on arrival” by the police. In a statement to People, the Hong Kong Police Force stated that a “post-mortem examination will be conducted later to ascertain the cause of death of the deceased.” According to the statement, police were notified that a passenger had collapsed at around 7:22 a.m. local time on Sunday, Jan. 11, as the flight was approaching Hong Kong airport. The passenger was then transferred to a local hospital and certified dead. Cathay Pacific—the airline the passenger was on—confirmed the death of one of its passengers to People and praised crew members who “immediately provided first aid and called ambulance service on standby.” The flight arrived at its destination at 7:38 a.m., with paramedics boarding the plane, and the airline stated they “later” learned that the passenger “passed away in the hospital.” The Daily Beast has contacted Cathay Pacific for further comment. In December, a 20-year-old passenger on the same airline attempted to open a door on a U.S.-Hong Kong flight in mid-air and was later arrested.