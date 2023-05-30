Get a Taste of Japanese Culture With Sakuraco’s Deliciously Crafted Snacks
As much as we love to travel, most of us can’t just book a flight to Japan whenever we feel like it. But just because we can’t go to Japan doesn’t mean we can’t bring the country’s delectable candies, teas, and other authentic snacks to the U.S. Every month, one-of-a-kind subscription box brand Sakuraco carefully curates a box filled with Japanese snacks, chopsticks, ceramics, furoshiki, other home goods, and more—all made in Japan.
June’s theme is Mochi (a favorite snack of my own, especially matcha-flavored) and Fruit Marvels. If you haven’t tasted handcrafted Japanese treats and furnishings before, then exploring Sakuraco’s monthly subscription box is an excellent way to get a taste of the country’s cuisine—without a pricey plane ticket. You’ll also receive a 24-page booklet that contains in-depth information about the snacks, allergens, and Japanese culture. Use the code DAILYBEAST now to get $5 off your first order!
