Deal of the Day: Aerogarden’s On-Trend Indoor Herb and Produce Gardens Are Up to 50% Off
NO SUN, NO PROBLEM
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Supermarket produce has gone a bit downhill of late, due to supply chain issues and (insert vague, speculative complaints here), yet costs are higher than ever. The best way to score the freshest produce is to grow it yourself, but who has a big, sunny plot with great soil? It’s currently 35 degrees on the East Coast, and the only thing growing is my waistline (wah). Enter AeroGarden’s indoor, smart gardens; they are the next gen of home planters, with built-in lights, no soil required, and reminders of when to feed or water–and they’re all up to 50% off today.
The AeroGardens come in different sizes, from mini to large. Typically priced $100-350, when they’re up to 50% off, it’s a great time to shop. The smallest model is the Sprout, best for herbs and a perfect Valentine’s Day gift. The accompanying non-GMO seed kits (also on sale) grow a variety of produce or lavender–so we can smudge 2022 out of memory. The brand offers empty grow pods to use your own seeds, if preferred; the larger sizes grow enough produce for a family. Shop the sitewide sale or Amazon (a few styles are on sale, too) to become an indoor farmer; pick what you'll eat while it's fresh and never look sadly at that half-eaten, fully spoiled packet of basil again.
AeroGarden Smart Aeroponic Indoor Gardens
50% Off
Free Shipping
