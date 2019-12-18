Salem Mayor on Trump Comparing Impeachment to Witch Trials: ‘Learn Some History’
The mayor of Salem, Massachusetts, blasted President Trump's comparison of the Salem witch trials to the impeachment process against him on Tuesday, writing that the president needed to “learn some history.” Mayor Kim Driscoll tweeted that the witch trials in 1662 featured an “absence of evidence” along with “powerless, innocent victims” who were “hanged or pressed to death” with large rocks. By comparison, Driscoll said “Ukrainegate 2019” had “ample evidence, admissions of wrongdoing” and the “perpetrators are among the most powerful [and] privileged.” “This situation is much different than the plight of the witch trial victims, who were convicted using spectral evidence [and] then brutally hanged or pressed to death,” Driscoll wrote in another tweet. “A dubious legal process that bears no relation to televised impeachment.”
In a Tuesday letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Trump wrote that more “due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials” than what was given to him during the impeachment inquiry against him. The House is expected to vote on impeachment Wednesday, which will lead to a Senate trial in coming weeks. As CNN notes, the punishment for impeachment does not include death, which was the fate of 19 men and women who were accused of witchcraft in the Massachusetts town.