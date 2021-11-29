Salem Media Unbothered By Mike Lindell Pulling His MyPillow Ads From Network
'NOT UPSET'
The right-wing Salem Radio Network isn't bothered by election dead-ender Mike Lindell dropping his MyPillow advertisements with the conservative radio conglomerate because they won't do enough to promote his baseless 2020 election conspiracy theories.
After deciding to pull the plug on the ads Saturday night, Lindell, throughout his 96-hour Thanksgiving virtual event, repeatedly stated that Salem radio hosts had attempted to reach out to heal the business partnership.
Sought for comment about the matter, Salem spokesperson Phil Boyce told The Daily Beast that he wasn't concerned about MyPillow no longer serving as an advertiser. "No, we're not upset. He has the right if he wants to do that," Boyce said, adding that he wasn't aware of any radio hosts attempting to contact the pillow tycoon to convince him to reverse his decision. Asked if Salem hopes Lindell reconsiders the decision, Boyce told The Daily Beast "no."
"There is no block on any of my hosts from talking about the Supreme Court or anything else; my hosts are not banned from talking about anything," Boyce said, disputing Lindell's claims that the network's hosts are prohibited from talking about his conspiracy theories on-air.