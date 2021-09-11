Billionaire Marc Benioff Offers to Move Workers Over Texas Abortion Law

Billionaire Marc Benioff says his company, Salesforce, will relocate any Texas employees who want to move out of the state because of its draconian new abortion law. The offer came in a Slack message to workers and in a tweet from Benioff, who wrote: “Ohana if you want to move we’ll help you exit TX. Your choice.” Salesforce has about 2,000 employees at its Dallas headquarters—out of 56,000 globally.
CNBC reports that the Slack message did not take a stance on the law that bars abortions after six weeks gestation and allows citizens to file lawsuits against those who help women end later pregnancies. “These are incredibly personal issues that directly impact many of us — especially women,” it said. “We recognize and respect that we all have deeply held and different perspectives. As a company, we stand with all of our women at Salesforce and everywhere.”