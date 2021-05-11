Sally Buzbee Named New Washington Post Executive Editor

The Washington Post has chosen Sally Buzbee to be its new executive editor, the first woman to hold the job. Buzbee is currently the executive editor of the Associated Press and will move into the new role next month, the newspaper announced Tuesday.

The announcement ends a monthslong search for a successor to Executive Editor Marty Baron at the helm of one of the most prominent newspapers in the country.

In a company-wide memo, Publisher Fred Ryan announced that the Post had hired Buzbee, the executive editor of Associated Press who ascended through the ranks as a longtime editor in the wire service’s Washington bureau.

“Sally Buzbee has an exceptional record of achievement and a tremendous wealth of experience in leading a global news organization,” he wrote. “In an extensive search that included many of the best journalists in America, Sally stood out as the right person to lead The Post going forward. She is widely admired for her absolute integrity, boundless energy, and dedication to the essential role journalism plays in safeguarding our democracy.”

“The Washington Post is an institution with a rich journalistic legacy that is on the cutting edge of digital media,” Buzbee said. “This puts The Post at the forefront of journalism’s future and presents an enormous opportunity for growth. It will be an honor to lead this incredible group of journalists.”

Buzbee succeeds the legendary Baron, who retired from the paper earlier this year.

Her hiring comes at a moment of transition for the Washington newspaper. Buoyed by the purchase of the paper by billionaire Jeff Bezos, Baron oversaw an expansion of the newsroom, nearly doubling the number of reporters on staff during his tenure. The election of former President Donald Trump also provided an opportunity for the Post to flex its reporting chops, breaking major stories, including the Access Hollywood tape, Trump’s description of immigrants from “shithole countries,” and other major White House and administration scoops.

But the paper has also faced major internal criticism over its fumbling of issues related to staff coverage areas and battles over objectivity. Staffers were outraged by management's decision to prohibit reporter Felicia Sonmez from writing about stories related to sexual assault. The leadership team, including several managing editors who were considered for the top job at the paper, argued that because Sonmez was outspoken about her own experience as a sexual-assault survivor, she could not cover stories related to the topic objectively. After the news leaked out earlier this year, the paper reversed course, lifting the ban.