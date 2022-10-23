Salman Rushdie Lost Use of an Eye and Hand After Shocking Attack
LUCKY TO BE ALIVE
Author Salman Rushdie has lost the use of an eye and one of his hands following the deadly attack on him earlier this year, his agent told the Spanish newspaper El País. “He had three serious wounds in his neck,” his agent Andrew Wylie said. “One hand is incapacitated because the nerves in his arm were cut. And he has about 15 more wounds in his chest and torso. So, it was a brutal attack.” He also couldn’t say whether Rushdie was still in the hospital, citing security concerns, but he did say he would live. “I think the attack was probably something that Salman and I have discussed in the past, which was that the principal danger that he faced so many years after the fatwa was imposed is from a random person coming out of nowhere and attacking [him],” Wylie said. “So, you can’t protect against that because it’s totally unexpected and illogical.” Rushdie was stabbed on-stage at a book event in August after decades of death threats. His suspect is still in custody.