Salman Rushdie to Release Memoir on Knife Attack
‘POWER OF WORDS’
Salman Rushdie is set to release a memoir about the on-stage stabbing attack last year that left him permanently injured. Titled Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder, the book is slated for release April 16 and will detail his experiences in the aftermath of the terrifying public attack, Penguin Random House said Wednesday. Nihar Malaviya, CEO of Penguin Random House, described the book as “a reminder of the power of words to make sense of the unthinkable.” The legendary author had told visitors of a literary festival over the summer that he was working on something new, revealing that “it’s not the easiest book in the world to write, but it’s something I need to get past in order to do anything else,” The Guardian reported. Rushdie was left seriously wounded after the attack in New York last year, spending six weeks in the hospital and losing vision in his right eye.