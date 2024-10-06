Salman Rushdie to Write First Fiction Book Since Knife Attack
BOOK CLUB
Prolific author Salman Rushdie is yet again putting pen to paper as he announced that he is writing a new work of fiction—his first since being stabbed in 2022. The 77-year-old writer made the announcement via video during the Lviv BookForum, a book fair in Ukraine. While it’s his first work of fiction since the attack, he did write and publish a book called Knife in April that chronicles the ordeal that left him with one eye. “When you get to this age you obviously think about how long is left,” Rushdie said to book fair attendees. “There obviously aren’t 22 more [books] that are going to be written. If I’m lucky, there will be one or two.” According to The Guardian, the work will consist of three 70-page novellas. Rushdie says each novella will be about “the three worlds in my life: India and England and America. And they all in some way consider the idea of an ending.”