I’m Planning on Wearing These Hiking Shoes All Summer Long

I’m planning on getting outside as much as possible for the next few months. Hiking, running, biking, walking, you name it, I’ll be doing it. I need a shoe that can take me across several NYC boroughs, over cliffs, through parks, and maybe even into streams (a boy can dream). Recently, I came across this really great collab from Huckberry and hiking shoe giant Salomon, and I couldn’t be happier.

The XT-6’s were originally launched in 2013 and took everyone by storm. While they were originally designed for an ultramarathoner, they are the perfect shoe for doing absolutely anything in, and now with updated colors, for even just walking around town. The cushioning is some of the best I’ve ever experienced: unlike running on a cloud, you can feel the ground beneath you in a responsive, yet cushioned way. The shoes are incredibly stable, boasting a downhill chassis that cradles my foot with each step. Not only is the traction great, but they are also made with an abrasion resistant film and durable mesh that both resist wear and tear and environmental factors like rain and dust and debris. They also have this nifty thing called Quicklace, which reminds me of going snowboarding. To tie them you just pull the cord, like you might on a backpack and voila, they are all laced up and ready to go. That more than anything has made running and working out that much easier.

But best of all, they look cool. Sometimes I wear them with joggers and I actually get support from my shoes while walking around all day. Other times, I wear them with shorts when I’m running around town. They are truly a do-it-all shoe and this year, I’m planning on doing everything in them.

