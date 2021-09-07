Salt Lake City Flight Passenger Growls Like a Dog and Screams ‘Joe Biden!’ in Racist Rant
‘COMPLETE MELTDOWN’
There have been thousands of reports of unruly behavior from passengers on U.S. flights this year—but this may be one of the most chaotic of them all. A 61-year-old man was arrested on a flight into Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday after yelling at staff, growling like a dog, and inexplicably screaming “Joe Biden!” before he was forcibly removed from the plane by law-enforcement officials. Fellow passenger Dennis Busch shared videos of the incident aboard American Airlines flight 1802, and wrote in his caption: “After asking him to calm down the man went into a complete meltdown of racist, sexist and belligerent comments, culminating in his arrest at the gate... We were lucky to have such a well trained crew who kept their cool throughout the flight!” Salt Lake City Police reportedly named the man as Timothy Armstrong of Las Vegas and, according to 2News, Armstrong was cited for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.