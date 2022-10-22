Utah Couple Disgusted by Local ‘Pornographic’ Mural
EVERYBODY’S A CRITIC
A mural on the side of a tattoo shop has stirred up controversy in the Salt Lake City metro, at least for one couple disturbed by its “pornographic” nature. The mural shows what seems to be a naked man and woman embracing, “looking as if they are experiencing ecstasy,” area resident Cassandra Sharp said during a council meeting, also claiming she thinks the woman looks like a child. Sharp’s husband brought the couple’s issues with the art piece to the Midvale Residents Facebook group, administrator Amanda Hollingsworth saying most of the replies were in support of the mural. The mural was painted by Shae Peterson, commissioned by the owner of the tattoo shop, and developed with city approval. He said his painting is of “a woman protecting a man from darkness.” Council member Dustin Gettel said removing the mural would set a “dangerous precedent” for the city. “It’s just a very small group of citizens, who, in my opinion, are making quite a big deal about something that isn’t there,” he said. For now, the mural will remain, horrifying tens of people nationwide.