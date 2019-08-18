CHEAT SHEET

    HATEFUL

    Salt Lake City ‘Drag Brunch’ Restaurant’s Pride Flag Slashed for Third Time

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    A Salt Lake City restaurant that hosts a monthly drag brunch has had its rainbow pride flag vandalized for a third time. The owner of Laziz Kitchen shared on social media surveillance video showing a woman cutting the banner that hangs outside the eatery on Friday night. “Of course this would happen after someone messaged me yesterday to tell me drag queens are degenerates,” restaurateur Moudi Sbeity wrote on Facebook. “Ask me again why there isn't a straight pride parade.” The flag was first attacked in February.

    Read it at KUTV