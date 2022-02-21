Utah Cops Say Dad Made 4-Year-Old Fire Gun at Them

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Fox 13
Utah police say a 4-year-old boy fired a gun at them—on the order of his dad, who had just been arrested. It happened Monday outside a McDonald’s in Midvale, where officers were called to investigate a report of a man with a gun in a car. After they got the adult male out of the car, one cop spotted “a firearm coming outside the vehicle,” and managed to push it out of the way so that it fired into a restaurant awning, according to Fox 13. That’s when the police got a second shock: The alleged gunman wasn’t even old enough for kindergarten. The adult suspect’s name has not been released.