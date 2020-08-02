CHEAT SHEET
Salt Lake School District Apologizes for Anti-Trans Quote in Yearbook
A Utah school district is apologizing after a high-school yearbook was printed with a blatantly transphobic comment from a student. “There are two genders and a lot of mental illnesses,” read the quote from the graduating senior at at Highland High School in Salt Lake City. In a statement, the school district said it is investigating how “hate speech” ended up in print. “To have something like this included in one of our high school yearbooks is abhorrent. We are committed to providing a safe and equitable learning environment for all students, including our LGBTQIA+ community,” interim superintendent Larry Madden said, according to the Deseret News.