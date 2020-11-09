Salty Donald Trump Jr. Suggests Pfizer Timed Vaccine Announcement to Hurt His Dad
TAKING IT WELL
Most normal people reacted to the news that Pfizer appears to have created an effective COVID-19 vaccination with pure joy. However, Donald Trump Jr. is, very clearly, not a normal person. The soon-to-be-even-more-irrelevant oldest son of the outgoing president responded by apparently suggesting that the pharma company timed its announcement to damage his dad. “The timing of this is pretty amazing,” he wrote in a Monday morning tweet. “Nothing nefarious about the timing of this at all right?” By contrast, President-elect Joe Biden said he was informed of the Pfizer vaccine development last night, and wrote a statement of congratulations to who he called “the brilliant women and men who helped produce this breakthrough and to give us such cause for hope.”