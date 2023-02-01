CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Salty Rick Scott Blames Mitch McConnell for Losing Committee Seat
‘MCCONNELL GETS TO PICK’
Read it at Fox News Digital
Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rick Scott (R-FL) were booted off the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday, with a salty Scott faulting Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for the loss. “I represent the third-biggest state in the country,” Scott told Fox News. “What they told me today at lunch is the way the rules work, McConnell gets to pick.” Scott, who previously battled McConnell for the leadership role post-midterms in 2022 and failed, said he feels McConnell kicked him off the seat after he gunned for his spot. Scott said he is “not going to back down” and “did the right thing” because the “Senate GOP needs to change.” “We have to stop giving in to the Democrats,” Scott added.