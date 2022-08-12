This Under $500 Inflatable Hot Tub Is Pure Backyard Bliss

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There’s something about having a body of water in close proximity that just makes life more fun—regardless of the season. Whether it’s swimming in a pool or lazing about on a white sandy beach, water comes with a guaranteed amount of entertainment, relaxation, and bliss. But just because you don’t have a swimming pool or hot tub installed in your own backyard doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the benefits of a refreshing, relaxing soak from the confines of home. If you're like me and have always dreamed of owning a hot tub but don’t necessarily want to spend thousands buying and installing one, there is always the option of investing in an inflatable hot tub.

Unlike traditional hard-shell hot tubs, inflatable hot tubs are portable, affordable, and easy to set up and use no matter where you go, whether that’s on your patio or on a glamping adventure. And while there is an assortment of portable hot tub options out there from reputable brands like Coleman and Intex, the SaluSpa 4 Person 120 Jet Outdoor Inflatable Hot Tub is a perfect option for those who are looking for a budget-friendly, entry-level, well-reviewed hot tub you can easily set up and operate by yourself.

Fitting up to four people comfortably, the SaluSpa 4 Person 120 Jet Outdoor Inflatable Hot Tub is quickly inflated by its included pump, which also works to heat up the water, control the massaging system, and run the filtration system. In fact, everything you need to control the hot tub is displayed right there on the pump.

The assembly and set-up for my SaluSpa were super easy and only took about 30 minutes total to get from the box to full of warm water– up to 104 degrees; before I knew it, I was sitting in a tub of jet-powered bubbles that enveloped me like a relaxing massage. The system consists of 120 powerful jets, which work to bring the ultimate unwinding experience to life.

Worried about the tub deflating? No need to. The outer shell of the SaluSpa 4 Person 120 Jet Outdoor Inflatable Hot Tub is made of a sturdy, puncture-resistant DuraPlus material, so you won’t have to worry about the hot tub’s ability to withstand weather, wear and tear, and years of use. I was somewhat concerned that the inflatable nature of the hot tub might also make it look cheap; however, the construction and design of the SaluSpa prevent it from being an unsightly eyesore.

When I was finished using my hot tub, I snapped on the included cover, which encloses the hot tub tightly to prevent debris and dust from collecting in the water. And just how does the water stay clean all the time? The included ChemConnect dispenser works to keep the water clean and clear by dispersing the correct amount of chlorine into the pool of water. You’ll just have to have the right chemicals on hand for the spa. I personally preferred the Clorox Spa All-In-One Sanitizer and Shock and the HTH Spa Clear Chlorinating Sanitizer to keep the water clean and crystal-clear; simple enough!

Let’s face it: not all of us have the time, energy, or funds to drop thousands just to enjoy a relaxing soak in our backyard. We could all benefit from saving money, especially in this economy, without having to sacrifice the least bit of fun and excitement along the way. And with the fall and winter months just around the corner, you’ll definitely appreciate keeping warm outside without having to add layers upon layers of clothes. Bikinis all year long!

