Salvadoran Man Dies in Border Patrol Custody in New Mexico
A Salvadoran man died early Thursday in custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, becoming the latest in a spate of migrant deaths in U.S. immigration facilities. According to a statement released by CBP, the 32-year-old man from El Salvador was taken into custody Wednesday night by El Paso Station Border Patrol agents. At the Lordsburg Border Patrol Station, he “fell into medical distress” and could not be revived. In accordance with CBP policy, the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General, the El Salvador government and members of Congress have all been notified.