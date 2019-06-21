Salvadoran Teen Killed by Mexican Police Days After U.S.-Mexico Migration Pact

A teenager from El Salvador was reportedly shot dead by Mexican police while en route to the U.S. border to apply for asylum, just five days after the U.S. and Mexico signed an agreement to stop the flow of migrants. According to The Washington Post, the shooting of María Senaida Escobar Cerritos in the Mexican state of Veracruz last Friday is currently the subject of two government investigations. Cerritos was traveling to the U.S. to reunite with her father, who lives in Santa Cruz, California. A man who traveled with Cerritos told the Post police had chased the vehicle they were being smuggled in after it raced through a checkpoint. Police reportedly started shooting from behind, before coming around the front and shooting through the windshield. Cerritos, who was sitting in the passenger seat, was killed. “After they saw her body, and they saw that we had been shot, they drove away and left us there,” the witness, Roberto de Paz, told the Post. Cerritos’ father, Escobar Lainez, told the newspaper he could not have imagined this outcome. “We knew the journey came with risks,” he said. “But we never thought there was a chance that the Mexican police would kill my daughter.”