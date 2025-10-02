Salvage Crew Finds $1M of Treasure on 300-Year-Old Shipwreck
MORE TO FIND
Treasure worth $1 million that was lost 310 years ago when an entire fleet sank has been located off the coast of Florida. The treasure fleet had been ferrying gold, silver, and jewels from Cuba to Spain when all 11 ships sank in a hurricane on July 31, 1715. The find is believed to be part of a wider haul worth $400 million that was lost during the storm. The coins were known as pieces of eight, with five gold coins and 1,000 silver coins recovered. All were minted in the former Spanish colonies of Mexico, Peru, and Bolivia. Speaking to Live 5 WCSC, Capt. Levin Shavers of the ship M/V Just Right, said, “It’s just such an awesome feeling.” Queens Jewels LLC owns the rights to the salvage. Its director of operations, Sal Guttuso, said, “This discovery is not only about the treasure itself but the stories it tells. Each coin is a piece of history, a tangible link to the people who lived, worked and sailed during the Golden Age of the Spanish Empire. Finding 1,000 of them in a single recovery is both rare and extraordinary.”