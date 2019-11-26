‘THE WORST THING’
Grandfather Charged in Girl’s Cruise Ship Fall Says He Thought Window Was Closed
Salvatore “Sam” Anello, the Indiana man accused of negligent homicide in the death of his granddaughter Chloe Wiegand, has spoken for the first time about the moment the 18-month-old fell from his grasp to her death. Wiegand fell 150 feet from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico in July. Anello was holding the girl up against what he thought was a closed window when she slipped. Speaking on CBS This Morning, Anello broke down recalling the incident. “I saw her fall the whole way down,” he said. “I saw her fall, and it was just disbelief. I was like, ‘Oh my God,’... And then I just remember screaming that I thought there was glass.” Anello disclosed that he is colorblind, which he thinks may have been a factor in him not realizing the tinted windows were open. Anello went on to say he doesn’t care about what happens in the criminal investigation because “the worst thing” has already happened. Despite the family’s wishes not to pursue charges, Puerto Rico prosecutors have charged him with negligent homicide.