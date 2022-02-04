Roger Stone’s Jan. 6 Cop Pal Is Brought Up on NYPD Charges
STONE ZONE
A New York City police officer and longtime pal of notorious Republican operative Roger Stone faces NYPD charges of misconduct and will go to trial on March 1 after attending the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Officer Salvatore Greco, 39, who was pictured alongside Stone on Jan. 6, 2021, has been hit with internal NYPD charges, including “conduct prejudicial to the good order and efficiency of the department,” according to a Thursday report from the New York Daily News. Greco’s lawyer, Stu London, told the Daily News he believes the investigation into his client derives from his ties to the eclectic-styled, homburg-wearing, Florida-dwelling Stone. The paper noted that Greco on Jan. 6 “was photographed outside the Willard InterContinental Hotel with Stone and several masked Oath Keepers working as Stone’s security.” Stone didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment Thursday evening.