Sam Altman Sought to Oust OpenAI Board Member Before Firing: NYT
In the weeks leading up to his dramatic and largely unexplained firing from OpenAI, Chief Executive Sam Altman sought to remove one of the company’s board members, The New York Times reported. Helen Toner, a strategy director at Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology, had published a paper that Altman reportedly perceived as critical of OpenAI’s work. Altman reprimanded her for the paper, per an email obtained by the Times. Toner later joined with her board counterparts to remove Altman late last week, prompting chaos at the company as staffers revolt and pledge to jump ship to join Altman at Microsoft.