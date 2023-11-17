Sam Altman, the Face of AI, Is Fired in Bombshell Move

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, was fired by the company he helped make a leading force in the artificial intelligence industry in a mysterious and surprise move on Friday.

“Mr. Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities,” the company said in a blog post. “The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.”

The board provided no details of Altman’s alleged lack of candor and declined to answer any follow-up questions about the bombshell shakeup. Altman did not immediately return a call from The Daily Beast.

OpenAI’s board appointed Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati to serve as interim CEO. Co-founder and president Greg Brockman will step down as chairman of the board but remain president of the company, the statement said.

The news reportedly shocked employees at OpenAI, who first heard about the news when it was announced publicly, according to The Verge.

Microsoft, a major investor in the company, told the outlet it would continue to work with OpenAI and remains “committed to Mira and their team as we bring this next era of AI to our customers.”

Altman, 38, came to OpenAI after serving as president of the prominent startup incubator Y-Combinator and after launching his own start-up, Loopt. The AI company soared to prominence with the debut of ChatGPT, a hugely popular AI chatbot. The company's most recent product, ChatGPT Plus, was so popular it had to pause signups earlier this month.

Though it started as a nonprofit, launched with major donations from Elon Musk, Reid Hoffman, Peter Thiel, and others in 2015, OpenAI shifted to a for-profit model in 2019 to attract venture funding. The move frustrated donors like Musk, who tweeted earlier this year, “I’m still confused as to how a non-profit to which I donated ~$100M somehow became a $30B market cap for-profit. If this is legal, why doesn’t everyone do it?”