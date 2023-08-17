Sam Asghari Breaks His Silence on Britney Spears Divorce: ‘Shit Happens’
‘I WISH HER THE BEST’
A day after filing for divorce from Britney Spears, citing “irreconcilable differences,” Sam Asghari is breaking his silence on the explosive separation. In a post to his Instagram Story, the 29-year-old wrote, “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Shit happens.” He went on to say that “asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.” Separately, Asghari’s representative denied an earlier report that he was trying to blackmail Spears in an effort to renegotiate their prenuptial agreement, telling Variety, “All these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever directed towards her and never will be… Sam has always and will always support her.” Tabloid speculation has run rampant with rumors in the hours since news of the divorce began making the rounds late Wednesday. Sources close to the matter told TMZ that Asghari believes Spears cheated on him with a male staffer in their home, and that the pop star had physically abused him on at least one occasion. Meanwhile, Spears posted to Instagram that she was thinking of “buying a horse soon.”