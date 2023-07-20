SBF Got $2.2 Billion From FTX. His Ex-Lover and Co-Exec Got Just $6 MILLION

Read it at New York Times
Even at the top echelons of an alleged criminal enterprise, gender pay disparities apparently run rampant. According to a new report in The New York Times, FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried received $2.2 billion from the platform in the form of pay and loans. Two other top execs, Nishad Singh and Gary Wang, received $587 million and $246 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Caroline Ellison, the CEO of FTX’ sister organization Alameda Research—and Bankman-Fried’s former girlfriend—received a comparatively puny $6 million. That’s 367 times less than her ex-beau.