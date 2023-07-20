CHEAT SHEET
    SBF Got $2.2 Billion From FTX. His Ex-Lover and Co-Exec Got Just $6 MILLION

    GENDER PAY GAP

    Noah Kirsch

    Wealth and Power Reporter

    FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves from Manhattan Federal Court after court appearance in New York, United States on June 15, 2023.

    Anadolu Agency via Getty

    Even at the top echelons of an alleged criminal enterprise, gender pay disparities apparently run rampant. According to a new report in The New York Times, FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried received $2.2 billion from the platform in the form of pay and loans. Two other top execs, Nishad Singh and Gary Wang, received $587 million and $246 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Caroline Ellison, the CEO of FTX’ sister organization Alameda Research—and Bankman-Fried’s former girlfriend—received a comparatively puny $6 million. That’s 367 times less than her ex-beau.

