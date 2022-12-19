Sam Bankman-Fried Heads Back to Prison After Chaotic Court Day
Sam Bankman-Fried’s return Monday morning to a Nassau, Bahamas, courthouse was dubbed a waste of time by prosecutors and the sitting judge amid swirling confusion around the ex-billionaire’s case status. The crypto tycoon was expected to stand before Magistrate Shaka Serville to waive his right to an extradition hearing. But instead, SBF’s local lawyer, Jerone Roberts, claimed that he had not yet been allowed to visit his client behind bars, calling the hearing “premature” while suggesting that Bankman-Fried’s U.S.-based attorneys were further ahead on the case, according to Eyewitness News. After a brief pause in the proceeding, lead prosecutor Franklyn Williams said that the call for SBF to stand before the court did not come from the U.S. or local law enforcement. The FTX founder was instead remanded back to prison, with the judge calling the proceeding a “wasted day.”