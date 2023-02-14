Sam Bankman-Fried Pisses Off Prosecutors by Watching Super Bowl
MUST-SEE TV
Apparently bored under home confinement at his parents’ house in Palo Alto, California, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried admitted in a court filing on Tuesday that he had used a “Virtual Private Network,” or VPN, to access the internet. His explanation: he just wanted to use the NFL Game Pass international subscription he bought while he was still running the cryptocurrency exchange in the Bahamas in order to watch the NFL playoffs and the Super Bowl. Prosecutors had expressed alarm over the VPN use in a separate filing on Monday, writing that it might prevent “third parties (like the Government)” from seeing “which websites a user is visiting or what data is being sent and received online.” SBF promised not to use a VPN while his legal team works with prosecutors on modifications to the conditions of his bail.