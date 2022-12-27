SBF Reportedly in Talks With ‘Big Short’ Writer Michael Lewis While Under House Arrest
‘MORE THAN SUFFICIENT’
Sam Bankman-Fried, the beleaguered founder of fallen crypto empire FTX, seems to be eyeing a potential movie deal. Bestselling author Michael Lewis, the writer behind blockbuster films The Big Short and Moneyball, was recently seen visiting Fried’s parents’ home in California, where the ex-billionaire is holed up under house arrest, according to the New York Post. The two spent hours speaking together, the Post reported, and have reportedly been in the talks for upwards of six months. Entertainment newsletter The Ankler first caught wind of Lewis’ company passing around pitches for potential movie rights to the former wunderkind’s rise to fame. Since then, Bankman-Fried has lost it all. Lewis’ reps have described SBF’s fall from glory as “more than sufficient for a signature Michael Lewis book,” according to the Post.