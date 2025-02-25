Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Sam Bankman-Fried Returns to X to Suck Up to Trump and Musk for Pardon
HE’S BACK
The imprisoned former crypto CEO’s post comes amid reports he is hoping for a Trump pardon.
Liam Archacki
News Reporter
Updated
Feb. 25 2025
12:33PM EST
/
Published
Feb. 25 2025
12:17PM EST
Anadolu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Liam Archacki
News Reporter
liam.archacki@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Media
New MSNBC Bloodbath of Non-White Anchors After Joy Reid Forced Out
Corbin Bolies
Politics
Mysterious Bruise Appears on Trump’s Hand After Aggressive Shake With Macron
Julia Ornedo
Politics
Pete Hegseth Snaps at Reporter Asking About ‘Underqualified’ Military Chief
Leigh Kimmins
Media
Rachel Maddow Calls Out Her Own Network For Firing Non-White Hosts
William Vaillancourt
Media
‘Stunned’ MSNBC Host Katie Phang Speaks Out After Show Gets Canceled
Julia Ornedo