Sam Bankman-Fried Tweets Baffling Message After Multibillion-Dollar FTX Collapse
CRYPTIC CRYPTO KING
The saga surrounding FTX’s fall from one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world to rapidly filing for bankruptcy continued to get even crazier Monday. The company’s 30-year-old founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, began posting a series of tweets which eventually spelled out the message “what HAPPENED.” The former billionaire followed up the bewildering missive with: “NOT LEGAL ADVICE. NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE. THIS IS ALL AS I REMEMBER IT, BUT MY MEMORY MIGHT BE FAULTY IN PARTS.” When asked about the tweets after the first two were sent, Bankman-Fried told the New York Times: “It’s going to be more than one word. I’m making it up as I go.” On Tuesday, Bankman-Fried continued the thread: “I’ll get to what happened. But for now, let’s talk about where we are today.” According to FTX’s first bankruptcy filing, the collapsed company expects that it could have “more than one million creditors.”