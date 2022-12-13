Sam Bankman-Fried Wire Fraud, Money Laundering Charges Unsealed

The U.S. Attorney for the South District of New York unsealed an indictment against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday, rendering the fallen crypto king’s demise official.

The eight-count indictment included charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and conspiracy to commit securities fraud. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced on Monday that it will likely pursue separate charges over “violations of securities laws.”

Bankman-Fried had been expected to appear before the House Committee on Financial Services on Tuesday, where he would have been grilled under oath for the first time since FTX’s implosion.

His sudden arrest even caught committee chair Maxine Waters off guard.

“Although Mr. Bankman-Fried must be held accountable, the American public deserves to hear directly from Mr. Bankman-Fried about the actions that’ve harmed over one million people, and wiped out the hard-earned life savings of so many,” the Democratic congresswoman said in a statement. “The public has been waiting eagerly to get these answers under oath before Congress, and the timing of this arrest denies the public this opportunity.”

Amazingly, Bankman-Fried had declared earlier on Monday, “I don’t think I will be arrested,” saying he was more worried about paparazzi.

Investigators have likely been probing FTX’s financial practices, including whether the firm improperly diverted customers’ assets to another business tied to Bankman-Fried, Alameda Research, which engaged in risky crypto trading.

There are also outstanding questions about massive loans the company made to executives, and whether there were safeguards in place to prevent conflicts of interest. The firm’s new chief executive, John J. Ray III, blasted his predecessors in a bankruptcy filing last month.

“Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here,” he wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.