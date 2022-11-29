DOE Nuclear Waste Chief Accused of Stealing Bag at Airport
CHARGES FILED
The Department of Energy’s recently appointed head of spent nuclear fuel management has been charged with felony theft after allegedly taking someone else’s bag from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, court documents show. Sam Brinton, 35, who started working in June as the deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition, was seen on Sept. 16 on surveillance footage taking a bag from a baggage carousel that appeared similar to one which had been reported missing, an October court filing alleges. Brinton, who uses they/them pronouns, then appeared to remove the “bag’s tag and put the bag tag in the handbag they were carrying,” and “left the area at a quick pace,” the filing continues. The complaint says Brinton initially told law enforcement: “If I had taken the wrong bag, I am happy to return it, but I don’t have clothes for another individual,” adding, “That was my clothes when I opened the bag.” Brinton allegedly contacted authorities at the airport later to say they hadn’t been “completely honest” and “admitted to taking the blue bag,” explaining that they were “tired and took the suitcase thinking it was theirs.” Brinton has been on leave from the DOE for at least a month, according to reports. A hearing is scheduled in the case for Dec. 19. If convicted, Brinton faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.