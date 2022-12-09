Biden’s Nuclear Waste Chief Accused of Second Luggage Theft
BAGGAGE CLAIM
A felony arrest warrant has been issued for an Energy Department official for allegedly stealing luggage from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, according to a report. Sam Brinton, who was recently appointed head of spent nuclear fuel management, has allegedly been accused of grand larceny with a value of between $1,200 and $5,000, 8 News Now reports. The accusation comes after Brinton—who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns—was charged with stealing someone else’s bag from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in April. Court filings in that case claim Brinton said they initially denied taking the suitcase belonging to another person before later contacting airport authorities to say they were “tired and took the suitcase thinking it was theirs.” Brinton, 35, has been on leave from their DOE role for at least a month, according to reports. A Department of Energy representative didn’t immediately respond to a slew of questions from The Daily Beast.