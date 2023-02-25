CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Former NFL Player Released From Prison After Lengthy Sentence
FREE MAN
Read it at New York Post
A former Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears player has been released from prison after serving a lengthy term on drug-trafficking charges. Sam Hurd was sentenced to fifteen years in prison in 2013; he will now serve the remainder of his sentence in “community confinement,” which could either mean home confinement or a half-way house, according to the New York Post. He is set to be officially released on May 30. Hurd first joined the Dallas Cowboys in 2006 before signing with the Chicago Bears in 2011; he played his final game with them just before his arrest as part of a federal sting operation. Hurd then pleaded guilty to buying and distributing marijuana and cocaine, facing the potential of life in prison if he fought the charges.