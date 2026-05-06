Grammy-Winning Musician Soft-Launches Engagement to Designer

Music tours are being struck down by “blue dot fever.” Post Malone and the Pussycat Dolls are just two of the latest acts to cancel shows because they allegedly haven’t been able to sell enough tickets. The term, told to Page Six by an insider, refers to a high number of blue dots on venue seating maps, which demarcate available spaces on the Ticketmaster website. “Seems that Post Malone came down with a serious case of Blue Dot Fever,” the insider said on Monday, “and it’s contagious.” Semafor reports that artists such as Meghan Trainor and Zayn Malik have also been affected. B2B outlet Ticket News, which focuses on the ticketing market, noted in its coverage that the issue likely stems from most artists being unable to replicate the pricing structure and sheer demand of Taylor Swift. It notes that too many other tours are being created on the pretense that the same demand exists for their artists, leading fans to vote with their wallets, blue dots, and ultimately canceled shows. Malone, Trainor, and Malik all cited different reasons for their canceled shows, Page Six reported.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Artists Are Canceling Tours in Droves Amid Sales CrisisTICKED OFFNot everyone can be Taylor Swift.
- 2Rat Virus Crisis Spreads to New CountryPLAGUEA French national is the latest to contract the hantavirus as health authorities scramble to contain the crisis.
Partner updateAD BY iHerbSave 50% Off These Beauty Kits for Mother’s Day at iHerbFOR MOMFrom face masks to supplements to eye serums, these kits are filled with beauty products she’ll love.
- 3Grammy-Winning Musician Soft-Launches Engagement to DesignerWEDDING BELLSSam Smith is reportedly ‘over the moon’ about their engagement to fashion designer Christian Cowan.
- 4Hunt for Mystery Boat After American Vanishes at SeaSEA-KING CLUESInvestigators want help tracing a sailboat moored near a missing woman’s vessel.
Partner updateAD BY 1-800-FlowersThese Bouquets Are Guaranteed Mother’s Day Hits—30% OffFLOWER POWEREvery mom is unique and 1-800-Flowers.com has bouquets for all of them.
- 5Pope Leo Gets Hung Up on by Bank’s Customer ServiceUNIVERSAL EXPERIENCE“Would it matter to you if I told you I’m Pope Leo?” he asked.
- 6Boy, 8, Attacked by Rabid BeaverNOT CUTEA family friend had to drive the crazed critter off with kicks and blows.
- 7Second Close Call in Two Weeks at Major U.S. AirportNEAR MISSAn air traffic controller averted potential disaster.
- 8Bear Injures Two in Attack at Popular Yellowstone TrailBEWARETwo hikers were injured near the iconic Old Faithful geyser.
Shop with ScoutedLelo's Premium Sex Toys Are Up to 50% Off During MayBUZZ WORTHYCelebrate National Masturbation Month with 50 percent off Lelo’s luxury sex toys.
- 9Rubio Drops ’90s Rap Lines in First Briefing for LeavittWIGGITY WACKMC Rubio is in the house, y’all! Give it up!
- 10Alleged WHCD Shooter Indicted With Extra ChargeANOTHER ONECole Tomas Allen is facing an additional charge after the April 25 incident.
A person from France has just fallen ill with hantavirus despite never stepping foot on the cruise liner where the current outbreak began. The individual was apparently diagnosed with the rodent-borne virus after taking a flight alongside someone with the disease, marking the first confirmed infection in someone with no direct connection to the MV Hondius. Three further patients have been evacuated for treatment elsewhere, including a British medic from the ship, a sailor of Dutch nationality, and one German guest. World Health Organization chief Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus has said the trio is currently “on their way to receive medical care in the Netherlands.” Another person has been hospitalized in Zurich, where authorities insist there is “no risk to the Swiss public.” The pathogen behind the outbreak, dubbed the Andes virus, stands alone among hantaviruses for its ability to spread between humans, with a mortality rate that may reach 40 percent. A Dutch woman aged 69 left the vessel at Saint Helena, flew onward to Johannesburg, and died there—potentially exposing as many as 114 fellow travelers.
Mother’s Day is right around the corner. If you’re still searching for the right gift, iHerb makes it easy and affordable with these exclusive beauty and wellness kits. They are 50% off right now and filled with products she’ll actually want to use.
Cover all of mom’s face mask bases with this 11-piece Korean mask pack. K-beauty is built around attaining that glass skin look—a complexion that looks deeply hydrated, smooth, and luminous. This curated set includes masks that target common annoyances like dark spots, dryness, and blemishes, so mom has the right mask for whatever she needs.
Give mom the gift of overall wellness with this 10-piece kit of trendy must-haves. This kit includes Biotin supplements for nail and hair health, a collagen neckline treatment that targets wrinkles, an exfoliating scrub that leaves skin feeling soft and moisturized, and a lot more.
Every day for 12 days, mom can unwrap a little self-care gift, like a hydrating coconut body oil, an eye serum that targets five signs of aging, and a vitamin C-infused night cream that brightens and revitalizes dull skin.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Grammy-Winning Musician Soft-Launches Engagement to Designer
Sam Smith, 33, has reportedly taken a major step with longtime partner Christian Cowan. Reports are swirling that the Grammy winner quietly got engaged after Cowan, 32, was spotted at the Mark Hotel on Monday wearing a massive square-cut yellow diamond Cartier ring on his wedding finger and was overheard discussing their engagement, according to Page Six. The source described the engagement as “private,” but said the couple appears to be “over the moon” about the development of their relationship. The pair first sparked dating speculation in December 2022 when they attended former President Joe Biden’s signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act at the White House. But they didn’t officially hard-launch the relationship until 2024, when they made their red-carpet debut together at the Met Gala in complementary looks. Since then, the couple has become a Met Gala fixture. Monday marked their third consecutive appearance together, with both dressed in matching all-black ensembles designed by Cowan himself. Smith later revealed on Instagram that the dramatic looks were inspired by “Erté,” the famed Art Deco artist and designer.
A mystery sailboat has emerged as the focus of the federal hunt for missing American Lynette Hooker. Hooker, 55, a Michigan mother, has not been seen since April 4, when her husband Brian Hooker, 58, told authorities she fell from their 8-foot dinghy near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas and was swept away by the current. The Daily Beast previously reported that her daughter, Karli Aylesworth, cast doubt on her stepfather’s account over what she alleged was a history of domestic violence. He was arrested by Bahamian police and later released without charge. The U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service is now seeking the owners of a sailboat moored close to the couple’s yacht Soulmate at Aunt Pat’s Bay, CBS News reports. A Coast Guard memo says the vessel’s owners “may have information relevant to the CGIS investigation.”
Flowers are the tried-and-true Mother’s Day gifts for a reason. May 10th is sneaking up quickly, but don’t worry: 1-800-Flowers.com has got you covered with a wide variety of bouquets to choose from. To ensure delivery on Mother’s Day, ordering early is the best move. However, if you’re in a pinch, these picks are all eligible for same-day delivery. Just be sure to order by noon on 5/10.
This stunning bouquet brings together a vibrant collection of roses, Peruvian lilies, and daisy poms all artfully arranged in a lavender vase. Want to make it extra special? Add on a heart-shaped LED pick that lights up and says “Amazing Mom.”
Now this one is a showstopper: pink roses, mini carnations, mini Gerbera daisies, and lavender snapdragons come together in a cute artisanal vase adorned with a honey bee. Mom will be reusing that vase for years to come.
She’s one of a kind, and her bouquet should be too. A beautiful arrangement of pink roses, Gerbera daisies, and mini carnations pops out of a handbag-shaped vase. Flowers have never been this fashionable.
When every minute counts, a quick checkout experience is vital. Check out with Paze® and use code PAZE30 to get 30% off your order through June 30th. Paze is an online checkout option from banks and credit unions that lets you shop at 1-800-Flowers.com without sharing your actual card number. Terms apply.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Pope Leo XIV got hung up on by a customer service agent while trying to change the address his bank had on file after he ascended to the papacy. The leader of one billion Catholics was two months into his stint as the head of the church when he called up his bank in Chicago to inform them he had moved and needed to change his phone number and address, his friend Rev. Tom McCarthy said. McCarthy told a congregation in Naperville, Illinois, that the Chicago-born man of the cloth said, “‘Yes ma’am, I’m Robert Prevost, I’d like to change please,” before successfully answering his security questions. The woman nonetheless told him he would have to visit the bank in person to change the information on file. “He said, ‘Well, I’m not going to be able to do that,’” McCarthy said. He then tried something else. “Would it matter to you if I told you I’m Pope Leo?” he asked, according to McCarthy. The customer service operative terminated the call. It was only after a threat to move banks was made that Leo’s phone number was finally changed, McCarthy said.
An 8-year-old boy was savagely mauled by a rabid beaver during a fishing trip to a New Jersey lake. The terrifying attack unfolded shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday at Lake Henry, part of the Continental Soldiers Park complex in Mahwah. The beaver “exited the lake and charged him,” Mahwah Police Capt. Michael Blondin told PIX11 News. “The child began to run away but tripped. The animal bit the child in the upper thigh and continued to attack him.” A family friend eventually drove the rampaging rodent off with a flurry of kicks and blows, allowing EMS to rush the wounded boy to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, New York. Animal control officers later captured the visibly sick beaver, which was confirmed to be rabid. “Everyone is advised to avoid wildlife, as any warm-blooded animal can carry rabies,” the Township of Mahwah said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
A regional Delta Air Lines flight and a small propeller plane came within 500 feet of each other at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday. It is the second close call at the airport in two weeks. In a statement, the FAA said Endeavor Air Flight 5289, which was en route to JFK from Rochester, was on the final approach to Runway 22L at when a Cirrus SR22, a personal aircraft, crossed over to land on Runway 22R. “Air traffic control provided traffic advisories to both pilots, and each reported the other in sight. The required separation was maintained,” the statement said. Flightradar24 data indicted there was around 475 feet of vertical separation between the two aircraft as their paths crossed. The incident comes two weeks after two passenger planes, one American Airlines and the other Air Canada, came within 400 feet of each other while approaching the tarmac at JFK Airport on April 20. Separately, on Sunday, a United Airlines jet smashed into a semitrailer truck and a light pole on the New Jersey Turnpike as it was attempting to land at Newark Liberty International Airport. “This is unacceptable. We have really well-trained pilots. This should never happen in America,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in an interview.
Two hikers have been injured in a bear attack at Yellowstone National Park. The pair was traveling along Mystic Falls Trail near the Old Faithful geyser on Monday afternoon when they were attacked. According to a press release from the National Park Service, one or more bears were involved in the attack, which remains under investigation. The area near the Midway Geyser basin was temporarily closed following the attack. A tourist who found one of the hikers told Cowboy State Daily that he discovered a bloody hat and heard a voice shouting, “Help me.” “I was hiking up Mystic Falls Trail when I saw bear prints in the mud,” Craig Lerman explained. “I kept walking a little further and saw a bloody hat with a watch torn off.” While helping the man, he called 911, and park rangers quickly responded, followed by a helicopter. The attack marks the first instance of a bear injuring a person in the park this year, with the last attack taking place in September 2025 when a 29-year-old hiker encountered a bear, sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his chest and left arm. The last fatality caused by a bear attack occurred in 2015.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
One of the rarest luxuries isn’t a destination or extravagant dinner—it’s an evening entirely your own. Make those solo (or partnered) nights at home a little more indulgent with Lelo’s luxury intimacy devices. The brand’s annual Masturbation Month sale is back, offering up to 50 percent off its most popular products designed to elevate self-care and pleasure. Plus, shoppers can save an extra 10 percent off with code YESYOUMAY10 at checkout.
Among the brand’s bestselling devices is the Sila Cruise, which features a wide mouthpiece and sonic wave technology designed for deeply satisfying external stimulation. With eight intensity levels ranging from soft and teasing to more powerful pulses, it offers a customizable experience that’s equal parts luxe and intuitive.
Meanwhile, the Soraya 2 is engineered to deliver dual stimulation with customizable settings and an ergonomic design that adapts comfortably to your body. With twelve intensity levels and flexible features for a more personalized fit, it’s easy to see why it’s become one of the brand’s bestsellers.
Unlike most male masturbators, the F1S V3 doesn’t try to simulate familiar sensations. Its sonic waves stimulate the entire phallus from every angle, with no thrusting required. Paired with the Lelo app, the toy uses real-time feedback to adjust the experience.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a partner, Lelo’s limited-time sale is the perfect excuse to upgrade your nighttime routine with a little extra luxury. After all, self-care comes in many forms—and right now, this one just happens to be up to 50 percent off.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio has used his latest White House side hustle to drop some vintage rap rhymes. Rubio, 54, stood in for Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who is on maternity leave, for a Tuesday press briefing on the U.S. and Iran’s standoff over the Strait of Hormuz. Rubio said that the time had come for “Iran to make a sensible choice” over the ongoing blockade impacting global oil supplies, and then insulted their leadership by quoting a diss track originally based on L.A. gang slang. “I mean, the top people in that government are, to say the least... they’re insane in the brain, and so we need to address that,” Rubio said. He was referencing the title of Californian rap crew Cypress Hill’s 1993 single “Insane in the Brain.” Rubio then quoted another rap pioneer when he told reporters Tehran was “facing real, catastrophic destruction to their economy.” Citing Ice Cube’s 1992 classic “Check Yo Self,” Rubio warned: “They should check themselves before they wreck themselves in the direction that they’re going.” The full lyrics of both songs Rubio quoted contain a slew of profanities and are deemed explicit on Spotify. Rubio has previously identified himself as a fan of profane hip-hop and rap, particularly N.W.A., Tupac, and Eminem. In March, he quoted the politically-charged rap group Public Enemy when discussing the U.S. bombing Iran. “Every day, the Department of War lets the drummer get wicked over every portion of Iran that has military capabilities,” he said, quoting from Public Enemy’s 1990 single “Welcome to the Terrordome,” where Chuck D raps: “I got so much trouble on my mind, refuse to lose, here’s your ticket, hear the drummer get wicked.”
A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., has indicted the alleged White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooter, Cole Tomas Allen, on four criminal counts. Prosecutors had previously charged Cole, 31, with attempting to assassinate the President of the United States, transportation of a firearm and ammunition in interstate commerce, and discharging a firearm during a violent crime. But the indictment, released Tuesday, shows Cole also faces an additional charge of assaulting an officer with a deadly weapon. The court record alleged that Allen “did knowingly... forcibly assault, intimidate, and interfere with V.G., an officer and employee of the United States,” with a “deadly and dangerous weapon, that is a shotgun.” An officer was struck during the April 25 incident, but was unharmed due to his bulletproof vest. Whether Allen fired the bullet that hit the officer is not explicit in the indictment. “As alleged in today’s indictment, the heavily armed defendant rushed security and shot a Secret Service Officer in an attempt to assassinate President Trump—but was stopped thanks to the courageous and immediate response from law enforcement," acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement. “Under the leadership of President Trump, violent political actors will never win—we will prosecute anyone who engages in these horrific acts to the fullest extent of the law.”