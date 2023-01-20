Sam Worthington Missed Out on James Bond in ‘Awful’ Audition
MISSION FAILED
Sam Worthington says he didn’t get the part of James Bond back in 2006 after an “awful audition.” The Aussie actor told Nova FM Fitzy & Wippa about putting on a tuxedo and performing a scene from From Russia With Love in his failed bid to become the iconic secret agent. “So you [have to] walk in, and there’s the girl in the bed. You charm her… And I couldn’t get the killer of Bond down, I just couldn’t get the charm, I couldn’t charm her. The suit didn’t fit, man,” Worthington said. And despite being born in England to two British parents, Worthington said his attempt at a British accent was “laughable.” “I sounded like Dick Van Dyke from Mary Poppins,” he said. In the end, the role of the super suave spy went to Daniel Craig and Worthington ultimately had to wait for his big break as a giant blue alien in Avatar.