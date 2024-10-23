In the most recent episode of The Daily Beast Podcast, which she co-hosts with Joanna Coles, comedian Samantha Bee revealed how the universe helped manifest her recent one-woman performance, How To Survive Menopause. The sold-out show, which ran for three nights in New York City, tackled Bee’s experience navigating what she called a “period of metamorphosis.” That sign from above, however, came in the form of, wait for it, a vagina-shaped sex toy.

While out hiking in the woods, Bee said she asked the universe to “give me a sign that I’m on the correct path in life.”

“You cannot believe what I found,” she told Coles. “I looked down and there was an anatomically correct vagina sex toy,” literally discarded on that path—as in, the one she was walking.

ADVERTISEMENT

While this is a scenario likely to spur many questions, the most pressing would seem to be how it even came to be. “Someone had been using it, I guess, in their car,” Bee speculated, “and threw it out the window for me to find.”

Having later shared the story with her husband, Bee added his response—a further question: “Did you pick it up?”

“That’s such a male question,” Coles quipped. “A man would pick up a used sex toy.”

While the discarded sex aid was “covered in filth” and “could not be boiled to safety,” Bee confirmed, it was nonetheless a useful sign—to “keep talking about vulvas, mama.”

“The point for me,” she added, “is that the Lord works in mysterious ways.”