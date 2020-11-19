Samantha Bee Unloads on Trump for Giving Up on COVID at Worst Possible Time

“For the first time in a while, many of us are feeling hope!” Samantha Bee said at the top of her show this week. “It’s been an unexpected, sweet surprise to watch Joe Biden win a little more every day, as if we’ve finally defeated the last boss that’s been tormenting us for years. Now we can sit back, relax and—oh goddammit, I forgot about the pandemic!”

In the final weeks leading up to the 2020 election, Trump repeatedly predicted that the media would stop talking about COVID-19 on November 4th. Instead, cases have been skyrocketing and the president is one of the only people staying silent.

As the Full Frontal host put it, “We have to face reality: this year we’ll be celebrating a very COVID Thanksgiving.” But even with a “light at the end of the tunnel” in the form of multiple promising vaccines, she warned that “at a time when we desperately need leadership,” Trump’s only response has been a “characteristically petty press conference” during which he directly threatened the state of New York.

“Trump is treating New York like it dumped him, which it did, and that explains his new breakup hair,” Bee said, referring to the president’s new look. “I know the presidency ages you, but it took Barack Obama eight years to age as much as Donald Trump did in one week. Is his new hair stylist a spooky ghost?”

Ultimately, she said Trump is “too busy sowing distrust in our democracy to do his job, which is nuts, considering that COVID-19 just attempted to take out the president like it was trying to impress Jodie Foster!”

For more, listen to Samantha Bee on The Last Laugh podcast.