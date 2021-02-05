Samantha Markle: Meghan Has ‘Seemingly Brainwashed’ Prince Harry

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Why does Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha seemingly hate the Duchess of Sussex so much? Well, a turning point may have been a tube of toothpaste.

In her newly published memoir—or “memoire” as she somewhat bafflingly refers to it on the title page of The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, Part 1—the first sign of significant tensions between the sisters comes when they lived under the same roof many years ago.