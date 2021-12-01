Kid Shot 18 Times Is Latest Victim in Philly’s Murder Wave

The two gunmen stepped from a car as 14-year-old Samir Jefferson was waiting to catch a Philadelphia city bus home from Thomas Edison High School just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

The gunmen began firing and Jefferson fled alongside a Rite Aid store on Wyoming Avenue. The gunmen continued blazing away as they gave chase. Police would later use bits of adhesive tape to mark a line of a dozen bullet gouges in the bricks. Evidence markers numbered 1-35 would be placed by the shell casings that littered the street.

Jefferson collapsed 200 feet away with 18 wounds. He became the third gunshot victim in two days to be pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.