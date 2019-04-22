Samsung Delays Release of $2,000 Galaxy Fold Smartphone

Samsung has delayed the release of its new Galaxy Fold smartphone after tech reviewers claimed their sample devices were malfunctioning, The Wall Street Journal reports. In a statement to website CNET, the company said it would announce the phone’s new release day in the next coming weeks. “Initial findings from the inspection of reported issues on the display showed that they could be associated with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge. There was also an instance where substances found inside the device affected the display performance,” the company said. “To fully evaluate this feedback and run further internal tests, we have decided to delay the release of the Galaxy Fold.” The device, a $2,000 smartphone that folds in half like a book, was set to be released on Friday—but numerous tech reviewers started having issues with the phone’s 7.3-inch screen.