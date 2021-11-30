Samsungs's Best-Selling Earbuds Are $70 Off Right Now

Cyber Monday may be officially over, but the deals definitely haven't come to an end. Many brands and retailers have extended their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, giving shoppers extra time to save big. Amazon's post-Black Friday sale is still going strong, and there are tons of best-selling products that are still steeply discounted, including our favorite noise-canceling earbuds by Samsung.

For a limited time, score the top-rated (4.5-star rating and over 40k glowing reviews, to be exact!) SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds for 41 percent off ($70 off). These sleek noise-canceling buds come in luxe colorways like rose gold and mystic red, but they're not just a pretty face. In fact, when it comes to performance, they really can't be beat.

"Samsung hit this one out of the park. Unique design, outstanding sound, and hours of comfort," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "I never write reviews but I sure do read a ton of them before buying a product. I've owned dozens of earbuds, neckbands, etc... and the Galaxy Buds Live beat them all," another happy customer said. If you're in the market for a new pair of high-performance earbuds that actually stay in and don't bug the heck out of you all day, look no further.

Check out Samsung's additional extended Cyber Monday deals on Samsung.com:

Receive a $50 enhanced trade in on the Galaxy Buds Pro or Galaxy Buds Live

Received a $135 enhanced trade in on the Galaxy Watch4 Classic or Galaxy Watch4

Save up to $160 when you bundle the Galaxy Watch4 Classic, Galaxy Buds2, and Wireless Charging Trio

Save $250 on the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and get a complimentary pair of the Galaxy Buds2

Save $100 on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and get a complimentary pair of the Galaxy Buds2

Get a complimentary Galaxy Buds2 when you buy a Certified Re-newed Galaxy S20 5G for just $250 with eligible trade in

Save $100 on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra

