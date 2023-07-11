This Samsung Soundbar Is at its Lowest Price Ever During Amazon Prime Day Only
PRIME TIME 2023
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Okay, folks. I think I’ve found the best deal during Prime Day if you’re in the market for a new soundbar to accompany that sweet new TV you just got. Without further ado, I give you the Samsung HW-Q600B Soundbar, coming in 66% off with a final price of $206! This high-quality home entertainment equipment normally runs closer to $600, so you’re getting it at its lowest price ever. This Samsung speaker comes equipped with Dolby Atmos, so you’re going to experience sound in 3D like never before. Whether you want to use it for movies, gaming, or just to blast music—this is an absolute steal of a deal.
Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >
SAMSUNG HW-Q600B 3.1.2ch Soundbar w/ Dolby Audio
Down from $600
Free Shipping | Free Returns