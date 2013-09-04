Samsung Unveils Smartwatch

CHEAT SHEET
Samsung is firing the first shot in the battle of the smartwatches. At a trade show in Berlin today, the tech giant revealed the Galaxy Gear smartwatch, which will launch in October in the U.S. for $299. The watch has call, text, and video capabilities. Notifications from select Samsung tablets and smartphones will display on the 1.63-inch screen. A Siri-esque assistant will be included to take commands, and it can run several apps like Pocket and Snapchat. "Galaxy Gear is tomorrow's state of the art," Samsung research director Pranav Mistry told the audience.