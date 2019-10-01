Samsung’s Frame and QLED TVs Do More than Your Average TV and Are Up to 40% Off on Amazon

When it comes to TVs, Samsung is at the top. Amazon wants to help you get a Samsung TV into your home with this one-day deal that gives you up to 40% off on two top-tier Samsung QLEDs.

The Samsung Frame TV was created to give people who don’t love the look of a TV but still feel like they need one in their home. When turned off, the Frame turns itself into a piece of wall art that adapts to the correct lighting, blending into any living room. If this sounds like something that your home needs, today’s your lucky day. Right now, Amazon is taking 20% off, bringing it down to $1,560. Or, go a step further and invest in a 65” Samsung QLED 8K TV for $3,000. This model is well-equipped to handle the demands of the powerful 8K resolution. It has Alexa and Google Assistant capabilities and features Ambient Mode. Paired with the SmartThings app, Ambient Mode can turn a blank screen into a news indicator or a seamless screen of the wall behind the TV, making it blend into the background. If you need a TV that will wow, either of these will be your answer, but they’re only on sale today so get to steppin’. | Get it on Amazon >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.